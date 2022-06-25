Nancy A. Swain, age 64, of Towanda, PA went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born August 18, 1957, in Towanda one of five children to Edward Ingham Kintner and Theresa Virginia Thoms Kintner of Wyalusing, PA. Nancy was a kindhearted, caring person who would do anything for people she cared about. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always there for others and made them feel better by her supportive
listening and nonjudgmental advice. Nancy enjoyed her life working several jobs but was best known for caring for children. This included several children throughout the years, as well as her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. During her retirement years, Nancy was happiest watching her grandchildren who were everything to her, Tristin, Madicyn, Kaydence, and Kolt, and was excited about her newest grandson arriving in July. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Ingham and Theresa Virginia Kintner, her sister, Louise Johnson, and her brother, William Kintner. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Calvin Swain, her sister, Debbie Johnson (Daryl) of Towanda, her children, Kevin (Hannah) O’Neil, Tara Sluyter (Justin), Josh Swain (Brittany), grandchildren, Tristin, Madicyn, Kadence, and Kolt, several nieces and nephews, and her special goddaughter, Taylor Finlan. Services will be private. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
