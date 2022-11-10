Nancy C. Acresti, 70, life-time resident of Canton, passed away at her daughter’s home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Nancy Christine Willow was born June 9, 1952, in Troy, a daughter of the late Chester and Betty Lou (Finnerty) Willow. She attended Canton Area Schools and was employed by her Alma Mater as a Custodian for 28 years until her retirement in 2013. Following retirement, Nancy worked four years for Helpmates, where she traveled to assist and care for the area’s elderly, a job she truly loved.
On September 29, 1990, Nancy married Michael Acresti in Canton’s Faith Baptist Church. Together they shared twenty-one years of marriage prior to Mike’s passing on February 15, 2012. Nancy was a member of the Grover Church of Christ and enjoyed assisting with the many events they held. She was active in the church choir, bible school and could always be found in the kitchen assisting with church’s luncheons. Nancy was very active with Bradford County Fire Police, where throughout the years, she served as their President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Represented the County as their State Delegate. Nancy was also an active member and former Lieutenant of the Canton Innes Hose Fire Police since April 6, 1993; when and wherever needed or called upon, Nancy was there to help.
Nancy had a passion for shopping, especially for clothes. She considered herself a farm girl and loved nature and all animals. She treasured family gatherings and enjoyed preparing meals for them, Christmas was her absolute favorite. She was one to make sure to take photos of family whenever she had the opportunity. Nancy was an avid CHS Warrior sports fan and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Trips to the beach were a favorite place to vacation with family especially her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving Nancy are her children; Terry (Wayne) Lamont, Rodger (Lisa) Davy and Barbara (Paul) Campbell all of Canton, step-children; Melissa Schlafman of Virginia, Brooke (Paul) Tillotson of Roaring Branch and Michael (Laura) Acresti of Colorado, grandchildren; Jessica (Alan) Saviano, Matthew (Jenna) Lamont, Rebecca (Trevor) Bobb, Tyler (Samantha) Campbell, Jordan Campbell and girlfriend Brooke, Brock Campbell, Dalton Davy and girlfriend Alix, Cordell Davy and girlfriend Faith, Cassandra (Jarvis) Segur, Caitlin Davy and Amber Robinson (Logan Ward), grandchildren; Ashlynn, Aubri, Fiona, Makenzie, Mason, Tessa, Lillian, Rosalee, Emmett, Elijah, Kaydence, Owen, Lane, Brody, River, Delilah, Payton, Malia, Ian and Timothy, step great grandchildren; Aleaha, Clayton (Terri), Samuel, Silas, Solomon, Elleana, Simeon, Shepard, Ben and Celia, a sister, Janet (Dave) Embick of Lock Haven, sisters-in-law; Marcia Willow, Rosemary (Alden) Fitzwater, all of Canton and Donna Davy of Roaring Branch, special friends; Bill (Cathy) Davy of Roaring Branch, her “grand goat” Peanut as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband Michael, Nancy was predeceased by a brother; Kenneth Willow Sr., infant sister; Deborah Willow, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law; Bonnie (Bill) Spencer, James Davy and her faithful dog; Sullivan.
Calling hours will be held from Noon to 2 P.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A funeral Service will follow at 2 P.M. with Pastor Josh Kelly Officiating. Burial will be in East Canton Cemetery.
Memorials in Nancy’s name may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Dive, Towanda, PA 18848 or Twin Oaks Personal Care Home, 1100 Cowley Road, Granville Summit, Pa 16926.
Memories of Nancy and condolences to the family may be expressed at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.