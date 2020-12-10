Nancy Elizabeth Dayton Ed.D., 75, May 30, 1945 — Dec. 5, 2020, Nancy Dayton grew up in Towanda, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Towanda High School she attended Duke University School of Nursing where she received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1967. In June 1967, she married Charles B. Herron, M.D., whom she met during her nursing training and with whom she had two children. Nancy practiced as a public health nurse before having children.
In 1972, Nancy settled in Jackson, Tennessee. Nancy began teaching at Union University’s College of Nursing in 1979. Nancy loved all aspects of education. She loved teaching. She also loved learning and being a student. She continued her own education while teaching. She received a Master’s Degree of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee in 1982. She then went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Science from Memphis State University in 1986. Nancy culminated her education by receiving a Doctorate in Education from Memphis State University in 1992.
While advancing her education, Nancy also advanced her career. Nancy taught at Union University’s Jackson, Tennessee campus for many years. Nancy moved to Germantown, Tennessee and continued teaching at Union’s Germantown campus. Nancy served as Chair and Associate Dean from 1993-1997. Nancy retired from Union in 2010. While she loved her students and her coworkers, she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren. After retiring, Nancy moved to Knoxville, Tennessee to be closer to family.
Nancy is survived by her children: son, Mark D. Herron M.D. (and his wife Fairlie Scott Herron) of Montgomery, Alabama and daughter, Deborah H. Malone (and her husband Bryan Malone) of Knoxville, Tennessee. Also surviving Nancy are her grandchildren Ellie Herron, Scott Herron, Drew Malone and Maggie Malone, her brother Lang Dayton, her nephews Jeff Dayton and Todd Dayton (and his wife Christina Mangurian) and her cousins Lisa Dayton, Laurie MacLaren Ludwig, and Jamie MacLaren. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Jean McLaren Dayton and her father Lyford Lang Dayton.
Nancy was a deeply religious member of Christ United Methodist Church and a frequent visitor at Graystone Presbyterian Church, both in Knoxville, Tennessee. Nancy also was an active member of the MENSA Society and avid and deadly bridge player.
Nancy loved to spend time with her friends, family and cats. She was a voracious reader who never stopped learning. Nancy also loved to travel. She was able to visit 49 of the 50 states. She also traveled abroad to locales such as Tahiti, Europe and Costa Rica. She was a likable and cheerful presence who was unpretentious, tolerant, and kind to others. She generously donated her time to friends and family and her money to favored charities. Nancy was the type of person who could blossom wherever she was planted. Her family is confident she has added her beauty to the Lord’s Garden in Heaven
Nancy’s death was unexpected and her family is reeling from the sudden loss.
Memorial Service Plans are incomplete at the moment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to: The Lang Dayton Germantown Nursing Endowment Scholarship Fund, Union University, 1050 Union University Dr., Jackson, TN 38305 or Christ United Methodist Church, 7535 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37938. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.