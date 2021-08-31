Nancy J. Madden Faria, 86, of Burlington Township, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA.
Nancy was born in Lansdale, PA on Dec. 16, 1934, the daughter of William Horner and Florence Cassel Horner. She was a graduate of Hatfield High School, Hatfield, PA and in early years was employed by the American Olean Tile Company in Hatfield. Nancy was later employed by J. Walter Thompson Advertising in New York City until her retirement. Nancy was a member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. She possessed great love for her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Debra Godshall and husband Greg of Burlington Township, PA, Cathy Calderon and husband Manny of North Carolina, Daryl Madden and wife Ellen of Georgia, stepson, Daniel Faria and wife Mary of Ulster Township, PA, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Six Deniel ‘Dan” Faria on May 7, 2013, her brother, William Horner, and sisters, Janet Hofmann, and Ruth Kinsey.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Donn Hauser of the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Nancy J. Madden Faria.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
