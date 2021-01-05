“It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you on the day God called you home.”
Nancy J. Schonher Snay, 75, of 31 Moon Light Drive, Gillett, PA passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Nancy was born in Elmira, New York on April 16, 1945, the daughter of Earl and Gretta Pelchy Schonher.
On Aug. 27, 1964, Nancy married Ronald W. Snay in Elmira. She loved spending time with her family. Nancy was employed by the Dandy Mini Mart in Millerton, Pennsylvania for many years until retirement.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Salsman of Towanda, Vicki Benjamin and husband Joseph of Towanda and Michael Snay of Gillett. Nancy was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Georgia Schonher and brother-in-law, Charles Crearer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jean and Celso Lopez of Columbia Cross Roads; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Lois Snay of Delaware, Bengino and Mista Lopez of Columbia Cross Roads, Michael and Shannon Snay of Coudersport; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Christine Lopez of Ulster, Maria Lopez of Elmira, Barbara Lopez (Robert Crandall) of Columbia Cross Roads, Pam Palmer of Coudersport, Sandy and Chris Bonneau of Coudersport, Julie and Doug Watson of Coudersport; as well as numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Ronald W. Snay on June19, 2019; son, Jonathan Snay; sister, Barbara Crearer; brother, Richard Schonher; father-in-law, Milton Snay; and brother-in-law, Thomas Snay.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
