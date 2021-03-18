Nancy K. (Chaapel) Preston, 58, of Canton Township, passed away at her residence on Saturday evening, March 13, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born in Blossburg on Feb. 14, 1963 to the late Victor Sr. and Eva (Tillotson) Chaapel. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1981. After High School she attended Williamsport Area Community College where she received a degree in Hair Dressing and Cosmetology. Nancy was a hard worker and most recently employed as a manager of Canton American Legion Post 303 for many years until failing health no longer permitted her to continue.
Nan, as known by many, was very family oriented. She cherished any time with them, especially her grandbabies who were the loves of her life. Nancy was known, every now and then, to instigate a mischievous adventure. She enjoyed, going on walking hikes, watching wildlife, puzzle books and WWE wrestling on TV. Nan was a talented cook and especially enjoyed preparing for numerous functions and picnics throughout the years.
Surviving are her children; Tonya Dodge Rumsey (Everett Reynolds) and Daniel Dodge (Cassandra Castle) all of Canton, grandchildren; Bubba, Goober, Sissy Roo, Doodle, Zeeman, Maddy, Gannon and Gunner, siblings; Victor (Kathy) Chaapel Jr. of Towanda and Dale (Sherri) Chaapel of Troy, Loretta (Steve) Wilcox of Canton, Bonnie (Roy) Snyder of S. Williamsport, Donna (Randy) Porter of Canton, Cindy Longstreet of Mansfield and Bobbi Jo Chaapel (Mike Dowling) of Zebulan, NC, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved canine companion Max.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. There will be no visiting hours. Burial will be held in East Canton Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to help the family with final expenses. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
