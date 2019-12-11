Mrs. Nancy Kinney Terascavage, age 84, lifelong resident of Wyalusing, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Nancy was born in Wyalusing, on March 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Ola Uriah and Eleanor Root Kinney. She married Joseph Lawrence Terascavage on Nov. 13, 1954. They resided in Homets Ferry, where they raised their three children, and enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Joe’s passing on June 26, 2009.
Nancy was a member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in Wyalusing. Nancy and Joe spent many summers camping with their two dogs, Dreyfus and Duke. She and Joe enjoyed playing bingo together, watching the Pennsylvania polka on Sunday nights, playing marbles with friends, and taking bus trips to casinos.
Surviving are two sons, David (Elizabeth) Terascavage, Wyalusing, Michael (Dawn) Terascavage, Towanda; daughter, Patty (Creighton) Moore Jr., Sutton, Arkansas; sister and best friend, Winnie Wood, Wyalusing, sisters-in-law, Myrna Kinney, Herrickville, Josephine Solowiej, Wyalusing, Beverly Terascavage, Homets Ferry, Beatrice (James) Chamberlain, West Burlington, Theresa (Terry) Fulda, Towanda; brother-in-law, Harold Forsythe, Elmira, New York; five grandchildren, Matthew (Brooke) Moore, Germantown, Wisconsin, Chrystie Moore (Jiaa) Robida, Naples, Florida, Alicia Terascavage, Wilkes-Barre, Shane Terascavage (Victoria Rites), Allentown, and LeighAnn Miller (Jordan Schools), Lakewood, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Kyler Robida, Leeya Robida, Austin Moore, Ethan Moore, Evan Moore and Ian Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Marguerite Forsythe; two brothers, Robert Ola Kinney and F. Reuben “Rube” Kinney; brothers-in-law, Larry Terascavage, Henry Wood, Edward Terascavage, and Theodore Solowiej. She was also predeceased by a sister-in-law, Delerora Kinney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church, Wyalusing, with the Rev. Peter Tran, her pastor, presiding. Interment will be in Wyalusing Cemetery, Wyalusing.
Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Church, 245 State St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
