Nancy passed away 05/11/2023 at 10:22 PM at the age of 89 in the arms of her son Derrick. Before passing she was able to talk with her family.
Nancy L Hornby Goode was born on September 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Harry and Buelah Bressel Hornby.
Nancy married Elmer E Goode February 5th 1955. She had three sons and one daughter with Elmer E Goode between 1959 and 1969.
She held several jobs, the most important job being nurturing and raising 4 children and mentoring her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by Thomas (Donna) Goode of Saint Marys, Kevin (Sharon) Goode of Erie, Derrick (Marie) Goode of Ridgway and Sister Beverly Bertucci of Scranton PA.
She joined her husband Elmer Goode (1989), Daughter Hope Kline (July 27,2022) and many aunts and uncles in the afterlife.
She was a resident of Pinecrest Manor for the past several years. She was and will always be a well-loved Grandma to numerous grandchildren, Mark Kline, Ashley Wolbert, Nate Goode, Ben Goode, Kaitlyn Goode, and step grandchildren Haleigh and Noelle Rucinski, and Jeff and Lindsey Wiedow. And great grandchildren Ada Wolbert and Hedrix Kline
Nancy was a kind soft spoken woman who rarely if ever complained and always talked of family and grandchildren. She always wanted to know what type of adventures her family was up to. She loved to color, assemble puzzles, and do word search puzzles.
There will be no viewing. Private funeral services for family only. Burial will be at Thayer Cemetery
If desired friends may make memorial contributions to their charity of choice.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com
