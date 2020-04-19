Nancy Leigh Morgan, age 69, of New Albany, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.Nancy was born on Nov. 27, 1950, in Sayre, the daughter of the late Henry and June Hardenstein Adams. She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School.
She married her husband Harry E. Morgan on Feb. 24, 1991. Together they worked on Tillinghast Farms in Gillett, Pennsylvania, and she was also a homemaker for the family.
She enjoyed crocheting. She absolutely loved to spend time with her family, whether it was going for rides around the area or vacationing. She especially loved to spend time with her great-grandson, Rylee. Nancy is survived by her son, Michael Adams and his wife Emma of New Albany, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Miranda Bates (Anthony Barna), of New Albany, Pennsylvania, Michael Adams II of Florida, Mika Bates of New Albany, Pennsylvania, Joshua Adams of New York, Tristan Bates, of New Albany, Pennsylvania, and Danielle Adams of Florida; her great-grandson, Rylee Barna, of New Albany, Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Leona Adams, New Albany, Pennsylvania; her special friend, Shirley Campbell of Elmira, New York; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Morgan (d. March 11, 2015), and her brother, Frank Adams.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to the to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
