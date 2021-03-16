Nancy Lillian (Wilbur) Post, age 84, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2021 at home.
Nancy was born on Jan. 7, 1937 in Rome, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Manville Paul and Clara Almira (Drake) Wilbur. Nancy married Floyd Arthur Post on Oct. 5, 1957.
Nancy was a graduate of Rome High School, class of 1954 and Rochester Business Institute, class of 1955. Nancy spent many years caring for her family at home. Later, Nancy worked as a nurse’s aide in the Skilled Nursing Unit at the Towanda Memorial Hospital and at the E. I. DuPont plant in Towanda. Nancy enjoyed baking, gardening flowers, sewing and spending time with her family.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Clara Post of Athens, Pennsylvania, Diane and husband Jim Shanks of North Towanda and Judy and Dean Melchior of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey; grandchildren, Amanda and husband Jonathan Stradling of Tokyo, Japan, Justin and wife Loribeth Barden of Fairfax, Virginia, Jeff and wife Megan Towner of Towanda, Katherine Barden and Grant of Washington, D.C., Andrew Melchior of Franklin Lakes, and Lauren Melchior of Chicago, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Liam and Wyatt Barden, Sawyer and Lyla Stradling, Rylan Cook and Eric and Avery Towner; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Floyd; siblings, Marion Harvey, Mavis Allis, Edna Welliver, Ethel Parks, Julia Menichelli, Julius (Bud) Wilbur and Ellen Gunn; and grandson, Eric Jon Towner.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.