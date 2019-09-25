Nancy Lorraine Jennings-Endy, widow of Barry Endy, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2019 at her home in West Virginia. Born July 24, 1937 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, Nancy was the daughter of Louis Jennings and Minnette Lindley Jennings.
Nancy attended school in Sayre. She worked in the housekeeping department at The Reading Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Reading. Nancy attended church at The Salvation Army in Erie, Bethlehem and Reading. Nancy enjoyed playing darts on her team in Reading. During her retirement, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and her passion, crocheting. Nancy enjoyed her beloved cats who will miss her.
Surviving are her children, Douglas Fuller and wife, Lisa of West Virginia, Jonathan Fuller-Wolf and his wife, Jennifer of Reading, and Brenda L.; grandchildren, Sara Melcher and husband Justin of West Reading, Matthew Fuller and wife, Allison of Kutztown, Nathan Lott and wife Christine of Lancaster, Randie Marie and husband, Mark of Florida; great-granddaughter, Alivia Joy Melcher of West Reading; nieces and nephews, Marge Chilson, Billy Lenox, Sara Ann Rehfeldt, Timothy Lenox, Melissa Ellen Parsons, Kim Westbrook, Lori Frantz, Rena Olmstead, Pam Brosnan, and Lisa Simons.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was predeceased by her son, Kurt Fuller; siblings, Dorothy Lenox, Mildred Simons, Carl Jennings and Minnie Altier; nieces, Mary Theresa Bailey, and Kathleen Ann Reider.
Nancy was a loving, hard working mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to The Animal Rescue League of Berks County www-berksarl.org in memory of Nancy. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
