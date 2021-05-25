Nancy Marie McManus Woodburn, 59, of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 23, 2021 at her home.
A daughter of Robert I. McManus and Rose Marie (Bender) McManus, Nancy was born in Montrose, Pennsylvania, on March 2, 1962. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School and was subsequently employed by Guthrie Memorial Hospital in Towanda for 40 years until her passing.
Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She enjoyed weekly telephone conversations with her friends and working crossword puzzles. Nancy will be remembered as a selfless person who always placed others first.
Nancy’s family includes her husband, Robert F. “Bob” Woodburn; children, Cassandra Woodburn of LeRaysville, Ryan Woodburn (Casey) of Towanda; grandchildren, Isabela, Quintin, Malina, Cale, Marcelo and Ella; sister, Linda Taber of Athens; niece, Kristin McManus; great-niece, Allison and great-nephew, Andrew.
Nancy was predeceased by her father, Robert I. McManus on May 5, 2006; mother, Rose Marie McManus on April 22, 2012; and extended family, Mike Vanderpool and Tyrone Brown.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at noon on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the LeRaysville Community Hall with Pastor Tina Henning officiating. Interment will be private in the Stevens Cemetery, Pike Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the LeRaysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 78, LeRaysville, PA 18829 in memory of Nancy Marie Woodburn.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
