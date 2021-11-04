Mrs. Nancy Marie Saxon, 75, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Betty Monroe Shedden and was a graduate of Troy High School. She was formerly employed by Paper Magic, Troy.
Surviving are: Son, Kevin Saxon and his wife, Rebecca, of Duryea; Son, Keith Saxon of Pittston; Daughter, Brenda Dotter and her husband, Edward, of Towanda; Son, Timothy Saxon of Rome; Daughter, Betsy Walker of Towanda; Son, Michael Saxon and his wife, Troveda, of Wyalusing; Son, Ryan Finnerty and his fiancee, Tricia Bolt, of Pittston; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one due in December; Brother, Donald Shedden and his wife, Sharon, of Canton; Nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm at the American Legion, 912 South Main Street, Towanda. Funeral arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main Street, Duryea. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
