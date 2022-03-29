NANCY P. ROBINSON
February 13, 1932 ~ March 25, 2022
Age 90 Wetona, PA
Born to Henry and Harriet Parsons in Morris Plains New Jersey.
Beautiful wife to Robert Robinson (deceased 2012) for 62 years, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Nancy “Nan” was an accomplished singer and organist, classical music enthusiast, an english gardener, avid reader, antique hunter, wine connoisseur, and lover of long Sunday drives and rocking on the front porch.
Nan made a lovely, welcoming home with Bob on their dairy farm in Wetona Pennsylvania for 52 years; and so enjoyed being a Troy area School Bus Driver and longstanding Assistant Librarian for the Bradford County Library & Bookmobile reading programs. She was a proud past member of the Valley Chorus, Wetona Methodist Church Choir Director, Troy Presbyterian Church Choir Director, and present member of the IDMR.
Nancy was blessed with five children: Christine (Garth-deceased 1996) Avery, Peggy (Richard) Rockwell, Patty (Duane) Cole, Robbie (Diane) Robinson, Jennifer (PJ) Everts; twelve grand children: Tara Rockwell (Austin), Jeffrey (Rebecca) Rockwell, Erin (Lenny) Reed, Cassi (Jamie) Brown, Sara Cole (deceased 2001), Sarah (Robert) Lesko, Natalie (Shawn) Vincent, Trevor Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Hannah (Darien) Cooke, Lorenzo Servedio, Maria (John) Shaw; and fifteen great children: Lenny, Sara, and Lauren Reed; Logan, Parker, and Vance Brown; Lydia and Hamilton Rockwell; Penelope, Elliott and Emerson Cooke; Avery and Cassidy Lesko; Lucas and Jacob Vincent.
Nancy will be laid to rest next to her beloved Bob at the Wetona Cemetery following a private memorial.
Tributes and messages of condolence may be shared at www.olthof.com
The family of Nancy wishes to greatly thank the kind and attentive staff at the Robert Packer Personal Care Home and the caring volunteers of Guthrie Hospice.
