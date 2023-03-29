Nancy Page Crane, 88, of Canton, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her residence while surrounded by the love of her family. Nancy Louise was born in Canton on November 1, 1934, the only daughter of the late Maxwell G. and Louise (Mason) Van Veghten. She attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the THS class of 1952.
In November of 1952, Nancy married George Page, Jr. For the next 50 years they lived on their family’s dairy farm in Columbia Cross Roads and raised four children; Dave (Denise) Page, Jo Ann (David) Greenough, Jan Ray and George III (Eileen) Page and was blessed with five grandchildren; Brandon, Denee, Gabrielle, Nick and Danielle. George preceded Nancy in death in 2002 following 50 years of marriage.
In 2005, Nancy married William Crane enjoying 17 years together while blending another family of four children, Terry (William) Young, Robert (Stephanie) Crane, Matthew (Barb) Crane and Karen (Rob) Silvernail and their 11 grandchildren as was as a combined 19 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Nancy was employed by Martha Lloyd where she worked in the kitchen, served secretary at Troy Tire and along with friend Joann McNett ran a successful garage sale business in Springfield for many years.
Nancy loved taking pictures and treasuring all of nature’s beauty. Sunrises, sunsets and watching deer and birds in the backyard were things she always enjoyed. Her adventurous side found her taking long rides exploring roads to find out where they would take you. She was an avid reader especially newspaper comics, books and recipes she would often find in magazines and then experiment cooking them for family. Nancy’s main interest in life encompassed the love she shared in her home and most especially for her family.
The family would like to express their most heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers for the loving and devoted care she received from Barb Groover and the wonderful team from UPMC Hospice, Mashawn, Kim, Janice and Pastor Ed.
Maintaining to Nancy’s wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private. She asks your consideration by taking the time to plant a tree in her loving memory.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.