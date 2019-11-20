Nancy Randall, 82, of LeRaysville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Saturday evening, Nov. 16, 2019 at her home. Nancy was born Dec. 24, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Homer Winthrop Hervey and Elizabeth Potter Hervey.
She was a graduate of Dana Hall Private Girls School and subsequently attended the University of Massachusetts. Nancy married Arthur F. Randall who preceded her in death in January of 1980. Nancy worked with her husband in his real estate appraisal business for a number of years. Nancy was an avid equestrian and participated in the Bicentenial Wagon Train and the Whoopup Trail Ride. She was active in the Brookfield Trail System with the New York State Horse Council since the 1970’s. Most of all, Nancy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Deborah and husband, Harris, Kenneth and wife, Annie, Jennifer; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Ulland and husband, Borge; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was predeceased by her oldest son, Daniel and sister, Marcia Brennan. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, is assisting Nancy’s family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.