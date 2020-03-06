Mrs. Naomi Carol Cole D’Onofrio, age 87, of Overton Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing.
Naomi was born on Sept. 11, 1932, in Greensboro, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Edward Howard and Hester Savannah Conner Cole.
She graduated from the Jacksonville High School, a member of the class of 1950. At 19 years old she married 21-year-old Silvio Anthony “Joe” D’Onofrio of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 29, 1951. They had met each other at a record shop months earlier. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 25, 2019.
She worked with Silvio at his engraving shop.
She was a member of Redeemer Bible Church, Dushore, Pennsylvania.
In 1999 Naomi and her husband Joe retired and moved to the beautiful hills of Overton Township in Bradford County, where they were able to fully enjoy the great outdoors.
Naomi enjoyed playing the piano, oil painting, gardening, and watching her birds at her backyard feeder. She and her husband also enjoyed going on bus tours. She was a great supporter and charter member of the National World War II Memorial Society in Washington, D.C.
Surviving are her son, Phillip A. D’Onofrio of Souderton, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Julie M. and Arthur R. Hayden of Cape May, New Jersey; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) D’Onofrio, Brad Hayden, Stephanie (Geoff) Hayden, Robert Hayden; great-grandchildren, Mya, Geoffrey, Hayden, Myles, Penelope; sister-in-law, Marie Rose Milardo of Warminster, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at First Church of the Brethren, 8707 West Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038, with her pastor, Rev. Ronald Dyer, officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19150.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in loving memory of Naomi D’Onofrio.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.