Nathan H. Spencer, 35, died very unexpectedly due to a tragic accident on Thursday July 6, 2023.
Nathan Hughes Spencer was born October 27, 1987, a son of Dennis Spencer and Lois (Klumpp) Dragon. Nate graduated in 2005 from Albion Central High School. He later moved to Pennsylvania to pursue his dream of being a truck driver. He loved John Deere tractors and tractor trailer trucks. Nate possessed a vast knowledge on these two subjects and could tell you so much information about both. He had a kind and caring soul for everyone, he was loved by many for being the person he was. Those who knew Nathan, knew he was “one of a kind”. Besides living his dream of driving truck, Nate enjoyed helping his father and grandfather, bale hay and tinkering on cars and tractors. He was a hard worker and always gave it his all.
Nathan was the son of Lois (James) Dragon, Dennis (Becky) Spencer, best friend / partner, Desiree Rolls, siblings, Jessica (Kurt) Lentz, Randy May, Marcus and Jazmyn Frisbie, Daniel (Kimberly Ashbery) Dragon, Hank (Caitlyn) Dragon, maternal grandfather, Franklin Klumpp, aunts and uncles, Sherry Zoller, Dan Spencer, Deb Stanton (Brian Selleck), Pat (Dave) Schucker, Nan (John) Estep ,Desiree (Doug) Rockwell,Donna (Tom) Cannon, Glen (Stacey) Klumpp, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by maternal grandmother, Sally Klumpp and paternal grandparents, Dan T. and Pat Spencer, an aunt, Sharon Spencer and a cousin, Craig Stanton.
A funeral service and celebration of Nathan’s life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday July 11, 2023 at the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton with pastor Kenneth Brown, officiating. His family invites friends to call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Grover Cemetery in Canton Township.
Memorials in Mr. Spencer’s name may be directed to a charity of one’s choice
Memories of Nathan and condolences to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
