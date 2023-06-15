Nathan Lee Hines, age 34, of Tunkhannock, PA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
He was born on March 11, 1989 in Watertown, NY the son of Kimberly (nee Davy) God and Christopher Hines. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School with the class of 2007.
He was employed with Burke’s Gun Shop in Meshoppen, PA. With Burke’s his job duties included being involved with the online presence of the shop, assisting with the auctions, USCCA training, he was the RSO for the range, and as a customer service representative in which the customers and distributors absolutely loved him. Previously he was a Cook at the Pink Apple in Tunkhannock, PA.
Nate, as he was referred to by his friends, was a kind and compassionate person who enjoyed being outdoors with his family and friends barbecuing, camping, hiking, and kayaking. He was well known for his love of cooking and trying new recipes. He also like to play video and board games and build with Legos. Nathan was a hard worker who was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family. He was always making everyone laugh and was able to make even the smallest trip into a fun adventure.
He is survived by his parents, Kimberly and Lanny God of Wyalusing, PA and Christopher and Kathleen Hines of Linden, VA; his siblings, Rachel Hines (Mike Lahey) of Scranton, PA, Cashel Hines, and Kallee Hines both of Linden, VA; his grandparents, Lois Davy of Sugar Run, PA, and Kerry and Marianne Hines of Delaplane, VA; his uncles and aunts, Robert and Veronica Davy (and their children, Cheyanne and Stacie) of Factoryville, PA and Alexander and Naomi Hines (and their children, Kyan and Caelen) of Alexandria, VA. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lewis Davy (d. January 2018). A Memorial Service for Nathan will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Jira Albers of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Towanda, PA officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Nathan’s name to the Big Brother/Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers on their website, www.bbbstwintiers.org/donate.html. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
