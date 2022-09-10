Neal Roy Vanderpool, 58 of Zanesville died at 4:21 PM Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Genesis Healthcare following a courageous 2 month battle with bile duct stage 4 cancer.
He was born March 29, 1964 in Sayre, PA the son of Vernon Roy Vanderpool and Pearl Ellen Delaney Vanderpool.
Neal graduated in 1982 from Athens High School in Athens PA where he played basketball & baseball. He enjoyed bowling & competitive softball. Neal was active with the Athens Little league and a member of the Milan United Methodist Church where he was active with the church choir & often sang solos for the church. He was employed with Haliburton for the last 10 years.
In addition to his parents, He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Fenton Vanderpool of 32 years whom he married June 16, 1990; siblings, Vern (Beth) Vanderpool, Jon (Nancy) Vanderpool, and Lori (Joe) Brown; nieces & nephews, Kirstan (Scott Lee) Vanderpool, Ryan Vanderpool, Lauren Vanderpool, A. Vanderpool & James Vanderpool; numerous aunts, uncles & cousins; in-laws, Paul Fenton, Wayne Fenton, Albert Fenton, Charlene (Rick) Fenton and Cathy (Bob) Barry. Neal was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reginald & Freda Vanderpool and maternal grandparents, Chris & Ruby Delaney and his in laws, Johnathon & Esther Fenton.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Neal’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.