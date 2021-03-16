Neil J. McDonald, 74, of Big Pond, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Doralene (Madore) McDonald. The couple married May 11, 1974 and had 46 happy years together.
Neil was born on Jan. 21, 1947 in Elmira, New York, son of the late John and Barbara (Smith) McDonald. He was a truck driver for Walmart until he retired in 2011. Neil was a member and held several offices in the Big Pond Lion’s Club and was a member of the Big Pond/Wetona Faith Community United Methodist Church. He was an avid Yankees baseball and NASCAR fan and was known for being the “Santa Claus of Big Pond.”
Neil is survived by his wife Doralene; his daughters, Shanalee (Michael) Hallett of Candor, New York, and Heather (Jim) Strohl of Apalachin, New York; grandchildren, John, Kailee, Samantha, Josh, Aaron; great-grandson, Gabriel; brother, Kent (Irene “Mary”) McDonald of Big Pond; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service to honor Neil’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Big Pond United Methodist Church Big Pond Road, Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Neil’s memory to the Faith Community United Methodist Church c/o Judy Hulslander, 5711 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914 or to Big Pond Lion’s Club c/o Larue Austin, 2736 Big Pond Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.