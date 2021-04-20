Neil T. Coy Sr., 80, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home with his beloved wife and family by his side following an extended illness.
He was born on March 21, 1941 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Ruth (LaMar) Coy.
Neil was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with GTP, Towanda as a supervisor in the warehouse, prior to retiring. He was a member of the Masons and they were his No. 1 priority. Neil served as Past Master and secretary and continued to be an active member until his health prevented him from participating. He was a kind and caring man who loved his family dearly. When his son passed, he and Beverly became the guardians of their grandchildren, Eve Martin, Tyler Coy, Emily Martin and Jasmine Martin.
He was an avid reader, loved to hunt, and participated in the Jr. Bowling Program in Towanda. Neil was a member of the Crossroads Family Ministries, Sayre.
He is predeceased by his son, Matthew Aaron Coy; brother and sister-in-law, Lyle and Joann Coy; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Ron Pennington; and sister-in-law, Casey Coy.
Neil is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Beverly; children, Neil (Amy) Coy Jr., Crystal (Jason) Ricard, Teresa Smith, Daniel (Cindy) Howard and Michael (Amy) Howard; dozens of grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Kevin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Prior to the service beginning, the Masons will honor Neil with their service, followed by the Rev. Tyson Wahl officiating.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Neil’s name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
