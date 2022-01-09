Nelson C. Waffle, Sr. 83, of Troy, PA passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He was the loving husband of Sylvia E. (Fritz) Waffle. The couple married March 15, 1985 and had 38 happy years together.
Nelson was born on March 24, 1938 in Lapeer, MI, son of the late Carl and Iris (Thier) Waffle. He was a US Army veteran, serving his country from 1958 through 1963, and worked on the assembly line at Paper Magic in Troy until his retirement in 2000. Nelson was a well-known local musician, playing guitar and banjo in several bands as well as playing and singing solo.
Nelson is survived by his loving wife Sylvia, his children: Dale, Larue, Nelson Jr., and Elizabeth, and several step children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step mother Marion, and his sister Violet Townsend.
Services are private and are at the convenience of Nelson’s family and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Troy, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nelson’s memory to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA., to help defray funeral costs.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.