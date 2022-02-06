Nelson E. Wolfe, 77, of Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 4, 2022. Nelson Elwood was born in Troy on December 6, 1944, the last of four boys to the late Howard and Alwilda (Boyce) Wolfe. No stranger to hard work. Nelson was employed by the former Masonite in Wysox as a “Mill Right” maintenance mechanic for over 45 years until his retirement is 2017. Most recently, Nelson co-owned and operated Wolfe’s garage in Burlington along with his late brother, Gary Wolfe. On February 19, 1965, Nelson married the former Susan E. Brown at her parent’s home located in Alba. Together they raised two son’s and shared nearly 55 years of loving marriage.
Nelson loved to travel with his wife and family. He was proud to have visited every state in the U.S. with the exception of Hawaii. Nelson also traveled throughout Canada and very much enjoyed the numerous family vacations at 14 Island Lake in Ontario.
Family was very important to Nelson. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. His grandchildren affectionately referred to him as “gram pa.” Nelson was an extremely hard worker and an exceptionally talented mechanic. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing in Canada.
Surviving is his sons, Mike (Connie) Wolfe of Burlington of Elmira, Christopher (Kim) Wolfe of Ulster, grandchildren, Brian, Aaron and Cody Wolfe, Tommy and Casey Goble, Courtney and Nathan Wilcox, great-grandchildren; Scarlett, Mackenzie, Ares, Tommy Jack, Conner and Joey, a very special friend, Connie Barrett of Austinville, sisters in law and their spouses ; Marilynn (Ron) Krise of Troy, Carol (James) Burd of Mansfield, Glenda (Frank) Watson of Canton, Betty Wolfe of Burlington, Elaine Frey of Troy, brother in law and wife, Robert (Cyndy) Brown of Clarksville, TN, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by; his wife Susan Wolfe, brothers; Daniel, Gary and Walter Wolfe and a niece, Courtney Brown Woodward.
The family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. The Rev. Duane Taylor will officiate the funeral service immediately following the viewing. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. Please share memories of Nelson and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
