On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, Nettie Louise Wesneski Woodward of Troy passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years of age. Born October12, 1937 in Blossburg and raised in Canton, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (Page) Wesneski. Nettie was the wife of the late Daniel Woodward, with whom she shared 61 years until his passing in 2017.
Nettie was a friendly, outgoing woman who made friends with just about everyone with whom she had even the most brief encounter. She loved to cook, especially for family, and no one ever left her table wanting for more. She was also a woman of faith who knew the Lord,and enjoyed the fellowship of the Alba Christian Church.
She is survived by sons Roger (& Judy) Woodward and Scott (& Nikki) Woodward, all of Troy, daughter Carol (& John) Landon of Canton, Sister Shirley Allen of Canton, Sisters-in-law Sharon Wesneski of Troy and Jackie Wesneski of Canton, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Daniel, Nettie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Wesneski, daughter Donna Bleeker, grandson Brent Woodward, great-grandson Justin Landon, brothers James E. Wesneski, Robert Wesneski, William Wesneski, Harold Wesneski. Sisters Frances Wilston, Jane Ogden and Marylou Dunbar.
In keeping with Nettie’s wishes a private service will be at a later date, visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
