Neva Allis, 77, of 1525 C.C. Allis Road, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Orwell Township, passed away peacefully at her home Friday morning, March 26, 2021.
Neva was born at the Mills Hospital in Towanda, Pennsylvania on Dec. 12, 1943, a daughter of the late William and Clara Putnam Benjamin. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1961. On Sept. 28, 1968, Neva married Donald D. Allis at the Rome Presbyterian Church. In early years Neva was employed by the Clark Furniture Company in Wysox, Pennsylvania.
Neva operated the South Hill Snack Shop for many years and was well-known for her delicious cheese steak sandwiches as well as for making special wedding cakes, cakes for all occasions and holiday candy.
For a number of years Neva worked at the Quick & Jennings Market and for Tom Jennings Real Estate in Wysox. She retired from C.C. Allis & Sons, Inc. in Herrickville, Pennsylvania.
Neva enjoyed country music, going for rides in the country, crocheting, knitting, quilting and sitting on the porch at her home on summer days. Most of all, Neva loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were all very dear to her.
Neva’s family includes her beloved and devoted husband of 52 years, Donald D. Allis; her children, Tim (Robin) Allis, Chris (JoAnne) Allis, Shannon (William) Fitzgerald; step-daughters, Alexis Keene and husband Patrick Storck, Tracey Riley and husband Don Riley; grandchildren, Rachael Allis, Emilee Allis, Grant Allis, Tristan Fitzgerald, Collin Allis and Nathan Fitzgerald; step-grandchildren, Kyle Rumsey, Sloan Storck and Ian Storck; her sister, Joann Drew; nephew, Kurt Drew; as well as several additional nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in the South Hill Cemetery, Orwell Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 in memory of Neva Allis.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
