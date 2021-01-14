Nicholas Warner, 13, of Montrose, PA passed away, Monday, January 11, 2021. Born March 6, 2007 in Tunkhannock, PA, he was the son of Michael Warner and Tammy Thomas.
He was a student at Elk Lake High School.
He was a gamer, an animal lover, enjoyed mythology, and spending time with his family and friends. Through finding things, he was interested in, he had many dreams for the future.
In addition to his parents survivors include, sisters and brother-in-law, Stefiny L. Martin (Shane II) of Towanda, PA, Miranda Warner and Sadie Warner both of Montrose, PA, a nephew, Shane Martin, maternal grandmother, Peggy V. Thomas of Towanda, PA, paternal grandmother, Helen Warner of Springville, PA, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services: Private.
Visitation for family and close friends: Friday 6:00 — 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks, social distancing and greeting guidelines will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.