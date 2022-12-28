Nichole (Nicki) Arnold age 49 of Waverly, New York, passed away after a brief illness on December 21, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1973 in Sayre, PA. She attended Northeast Bradford High School and graduated in 1991. She drove for Valley Taxi for many years. She was fond of animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed spending time with her friends. She was a loyal sports fan to the Yankees, The Commanders and the Nittany Lions. She is survived by her mother Debra Arnold of Sayre; her sister and brother-in-law Heather and Bobby Garcia-Tomlin of Washington DC; her Aunt Leslie Beideman of North Carolina; her Aunt and Uncle Karen and Chris Gardner of New York; her cousins and her cat Zoee.

