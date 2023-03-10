Nina Lucille (Barrett) Barber, age 92, formerly of Montour Falls, NY, passed away December 23, 2022 in Florida.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Thursday, March 16, from 12pm-1pm; followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm. A committal service and burial will immediately follow at Bradford Memorial Park in Towanda, PA at 3pm.
Nina Lucille was born in Towanda, PA, on April 26, 1930, the daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy (Alexander) Barrett. She married Robert B. Barber, who predeceased her on March 9, 2013.
She is survived by a sister Doris Williams; four grandchildren, Michele Stone, Marie (Scot) Bowers, Devin (Susan) Barber, and Susan Bullivant; six great-grandchildren, Trentin and Boyd Barber, Thea and Wynlynn Bowers, Esteban Lopez, and Kearstin Masson; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; son Robert B. Barber Jr.; daughters Ann Easling and Doris Harrington; and son-in-law, Ernest Easling; and brothers and sisters, Earl, Howard, Duane, Lloyd and Fredrick Barrett; and sisters, Myrtle Wandell.
Nina was the Office Manager for over fifty years at the family business, Barber’s Excavating and Trucking, Barber’s Garage, Barber’s Disposal, Barber’s Ice, and the Sinclair Gas Station. She was a former member of the Montour Moose Club.
You may leave a condolence for the family online at www.Royce-Chedzoy.com.
