Norma J. Merrick, 80, of Rome, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 29, 2019 at her home following declining health. Norma was born in Stevensville, on Jan. 9, 1939, the daughter of Hiram Warner and Ethel Alice Sorber Warner. Norma was employed in the wire drawing department at Sylvania Electric in Towanda for seven years. Norma was active as an EMT with the Wysox Ambulance Association for 10 years.
Surviving are her children, Dirk Preston and wife, Linda of Towanda, Michael Preston of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, Susan Goodwin and husband, Marvin of Binghamton, New York, Nancy Preston and Tom Thorne of Whitney Point, New York, Wendy Bean and husband, Mike of Rome; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her brother, Wayne Warner of Herrick Township; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her husband, Carlyle “Pete” Merrick on Dec. 15, 1992; brothers, Gail, Hiram Jr., and Charles Warner; and sisters, Lucille Inman and Shirley Warner.
The funeral and committal service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. A burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Rome Cemetery, Rome. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
