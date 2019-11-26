Norma Jean Campbell, 89, of Litchfield, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1930 in Litchfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Edward and Maude (Collins) Parks.
Norma Jean was employed with the Blue Swan/Sayre Lingerie for many years while working on the family farm. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with and being with her family. Norma Jean enjoyed reading.
She is predeceased by her infant daughter in 1966.
Norma Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William, at home; sons and daughters-in-law, George and Pamela Campbell of Athens, Pennsylvania, and Clifford and Monica Campbell of Athens, Pennsylvania; son, Larry Campbell of Athens, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jason Campbell, Stephanie Campbell, and Joshua Campbell; great-grandchildren, Graham, Kennedy, and Moyer Campbell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania.
(Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.