Norma Jean (Fitzwater) Schmelzle passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was the eldest daughter of Ken and Josie Fitzwater. She and her loving husband, Ted Schmelzle who passed away Dec. 16, 2020 are reunited in the Kingdom of Heaven. Norma Jean graduated from Canton High School in 1955. After graduation, she married Ted and they relocated to Louisiana for a few years as Ted served in the US Army, but then moved back to their home in Ogdensburg PA. They were happily married for nearly 65 years.
Norma Jean worked in the Bank of Canton for 40+ years. She was the epitome of customer service and many people would make appointments with her for help balancing their checkbooks, filling out CDs, making new accounts, and sometimes to just sit and visit.
Norma Jean will be remembered for her smile, laughter, spunk, and hospitality. She loved her family and always told others about having “14 great grandchildren.” Her home was always open to family and friends and there was always a supply of cookies handy. Norma was able to find humor in a situation and her laugh was infectious. Her hospitality was evident as she invited people for meals, opened her home to people working on the farm, and had parties for family during the holidays.
Norma Jean was a longtime member of the Ogdensburg Church of Christ and served as church treasurer for many years. She loved her Lord and attended Bible Studies and Sunday School and church regularly. She was well-known for her ability to cook a good meal and many church dinners featured her baked beans. She even conducted a pie crust baking class for members of the church as her pies were second to none!
Norma Jean also loved her flowers and her home. She started many of her inpatients from seed and everyday, you would see her outside her home in Ogdensburg watering and weeding. She was particular about her home and the laundry. She ironed every week and always wanted her family to look their best.
Besides her parents and Ted, Norma Jean was predeceased by great-grandson, Evan Andrew Pepper, a twin infant sister, infant sister, Darla Fitzwater, sister, Audrey Johnson and her husband Noel Johnson, and brothers Larue and Kermit Fitzwater.
Norma Jean is survived by daughters Brenda (Tom) Pepper of Ogdensburg, Barbara (Jon) Buxton of Shavertown; grandchildren Travis (Amanda) Pepper, Taylor (Lacy) Pepper, Andy (Shawna) Pepper, Jonathan (Kristen) Pepper all of Ogdensburg, Leah (Addison) Martin of Philadelphia, Josiah Buxton of Chantilly VA, and Jesse Buxton of Wellsville, NY, and great-grandchildren, Levi, Alyssa, Grant, Barrett, Addilyn, Jake, Grayson, Abraham, Leland, Emilia, Elsie, Lyla, Jase, Lance, and new baby Sadie; brothers Alden (Rosemary) Fitzwater of Canton and Donnie (Lynette) Fitzwater of Troy, and sister-in-law Betty Fitzwater of Canton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to noon at the Ogdensburg Church of Christ on Friday, July 30, 2021. A funeral service for Norma and a memorial service for Ted will be conducted 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Ogdensburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Schmelzle’s name to; Ogdensburg Church of Christ, 13065 Rte 414, Roaring Branch, PA 17765.
Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting her family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
