Norma Sjoblom, 87 of Baldwinsville, NY, ended her long journey on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Norma was born in West Franklin, Pennsylvania on July 17, 1934 to the late Karl and Mary Sjoblom.
She attended school in Towanda, PA. She graduated from Arnot-Ogden Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Norma furthered her education in nursing at Syracuse University where she received her BS in nursing. She worked numerous jobs including Veterans Hospital in Washington, DC and Syracuse, Onondaga County Health Department and ended her nursing career working part time at Hospice of CNY. Her best joys were the times she spent with her family. She enjoyed many good friendships over the years. Always lived her life to the fullest. Norma was very fortunate to have a great Doctor and friend, Bonnie Koreff-Wolf. Her long journey was possible because of the great care she received.
In addition to her parents, Norma is predeceased by her; sister, Anna Sjoblom Coates; brothers, Edward and Karl Sjoblom. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Edward Sjoblom, Susan (Keith) Mickey, Lori Sjoblom, Glenn (MaryAnne) Sjoblom, and Tina (Ken) Bulford. Also Survived by great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Contributions, if desired, may be made to Lymphoma/Leukemia Society of the Kidney Foundation.
Services under the direction of Falardeau Funeral Home, Baldwinsville, NY. Online condolences at FalardeauFH.com”
