Norman C. Pierce, age 78, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday morning January 24, 2022, with his beloved wife and daughters by his side. Norman Charles was born in Canton on March 28, 1943, to the late Charles Merton and Dortha (Norman) Pierce.
Norman graduated from North Penn High School Blossburg in 1960 and Mansfield State College in 1964 earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He then finished his Master’s degree in Education while attending Penn State and later Elmira College in 1974.
On January 1, 1965, he married the former Sharon Kay Terry of Mansfield, PA. They met as young teenagers at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Blossburg and were later married there. Shortly after marriage, they headed to California for his first teaching position. They lived in Fairfield, CA for two years and in 1968 returned to Pennsylvania where he accepted a teaching position in Westchester, PA remaining there a year. Wanting to be closer to family, the young couple returned to Canton where Mr. Pierce taught at the Elementary level from 1969-1987. During this time, he enjoyed teaching for a year in Ralston, the last year before the Ralston school officially closed.
He is most remembered for his love of science experiments and the rocket club where the whole school would gather outside to see the rockets soar into the air. Always feeling a call to go into the Ministry, Norman left the public school system and was appointed as the Elmira Christian Academy’s Headmaster of the school. After two years, he again returned home to Canton, at which point he proudly accepted the position as the Pastor of The First Baptist Church. He also worked for New Covenant Academy the first year of his Pastorship. He Pastored at the Church from 1989-2009 and upon retirement he continued to serve in many capacities within the church. During their time in Canton, Norman and Sharon also opened their home to numerous foster children.
Norman had a variety of interests and hobbies over the years. In his younger adult years, he enjoyed collecting stamps and gemstones. Norman also made jewelry and sold his pieces at the Canton Mini Park on the weekends. He was an accomplished photographer and loved taking pictures of nature and of his family throughout the years. Mr. Pierce was an avid Mansfield University Basketball fan and took his grandchildren to games with him frequently. Two of his favorite interests were books and flowers. Norman could often be found outside working in his flower gardens and doing landscaping projects around his home and the church. As a Pastor, Norman would spend many hours reading books and spending time in the Word of God. His book collection was shared with many of his friends and church members.
Norman had a very adventurous spirit and loved exploring and finding new places to visit throughout the United States. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations in the summers and always found a way to make them fun as well as educational. Pastor Pierce also attended many church conferences and would take many of his leaders from the church with him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn (Pierce) Gaylord. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Sharon Pierce, a son, Terry (Susan) Pierce, two daughters, Pamela (Christian) Thoren and Melinda (Sean) Tymeson, grandchildren; Brandon Pierce, Christian Thoren, Brionna Kelley, Madison Thoren, Elizabeth Tymeson, Gabrielle McNett, Emmeline Tymeson and Carolyn Thoren, great grandchildren; Judah, Noah, Lenora and soon to be twin girls, a brother, Phillip (Beth) Pierce, three sisters; Joan (Larry) Wheeler, Janice (Harold) House, Karen (Skip) Warriner, several nieces, nephews, cousins, former students and dear friends.
Family and friends may call from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Lighthouse Church, 141 Main Street, Canton, PA (across the road from the Acorn Market). A Celebration of Norman’s Life will immediately be following at 2 p.m. with his son in law and Pastor, Sean Tymeson officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to Lighthouse Church, 141 East Main Street Canton, PA 17724. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the Pierce family with arrangements. Please share your memories of Norman and condolences by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.