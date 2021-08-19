Norman Clair Nickeson, 72, of Hollenback, PA passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. Norman was born in Towanda, PA on May 17, 1949, the son of Clair E. Nickeson and Blanche Joyce Slocum Nickeson. Norman was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1968 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the U.S. Army in Germany. In early years, he was employed by General Electric in Horseheads, NY, GTE Sylvania in Towanda, and the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation in Towanda. Norman also maintained his veal barn at Spring Lake. For many years, Norman operated his long-haul trucking business driving cross-country and was fondly known by many as “Stormin Norman”. In later years, he limited his transport business locally so he could enjoy his interest in farming, gardening, and caring for his livestock and other animals. Norman and his wife Claire operated their Heavenly Hoagies shop in Towanda for several years. Norman and Claire enjoyed traveling throughout the Unites States. Norman enjoyed attending auctions, going to sale barns, collecting John Deere lawn mowers, playing on-line poker, playing pitch, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Black Walnut American Legion Post.
Norman is survived by his wife of 30 years, Claire Jean Palmer Nickeson, children, Christina Cobb and husband Rex of Factoryville, Kenny Nickeson and wife Amy of Spring Lake, Corey Nickeson of Spring Lake, Daniel Booker and wife Jennifer of Stevensville, Josh Nickeson of Meshoppen, Kimberley Brown and husband Robert of Factoryville, Jeremiah Nickeson and wife Meagan of Mertztown, Gabriel Nickeson (Markita) of Wyalusing, Jessica Bartkus of Tunkhannock, Katie Jo Askins and husband Joseph of Lucas, OH, 23 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters, Connie Rinker and husband Bill of Milton, DE,
Diane Nickeson and husband Ron Eddy of Athens, Terrie Cron and husband Gary of Athens, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Norman was predeceased by his mother, Blanche “Joyce” Nickeson on November 15, 1998, father, Clair E. Nickeson on October 26, 2003, stepson, Steven James “Jamie” Booker on December 29, 1977, and infant granddaughter, Alexis M. Askins on December 10, 2010.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged by the family to wear face masks. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
