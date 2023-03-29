Norman Hyatt “Norm” Vaughan, age 79, of Lopez, peacefully went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Williamsport South Rehab & Nursing Facility. A quiet, kind, gentle, and loving man, he will be greatly missed by his family and his friends. He had a strong faith and lived it well.
Born October 1, 1943, in Lexington, N.C., he was a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Hyatt) Vaughan. The family then moved to Bennettsville, S.C., where they would call home and became members of Marlboro Country Club. From the time he could walk, Norman had a golf club in his hand. He won his first trophy in a Sub-Junior tournament in 1953, at nine years old. Although this passion, and many awards, would continue for his entire life, his greatest joys were to share that love and see it develop in his son, Glenn. The twosome would earn two Parent Child Trophies at Towanda Country Club and win several tournaments as part of a foursome at Eagles Mere Country Club. His greatest honor was to hit his hole-in-one in the presence of his grandsons, Kyle and Andrew.
Norman moved to New Jersey in the late ‘60s and met the love of his life, Gail Mosier Baron. They married on August 21, 1971. His love and his devotion to his daughters, Stephanie and Laura, his son, and his wife, remained the focus of his life. As his grandchildren and great grandchildren arrived, this devotion widened.
The family moved to Lopez, Pa. in November 1981, and through his daughters’ guidance, he soon learned what a Griffin was and embraced it. He began working for Ferrario Auto Center in Wysox, a job he held till his retirement in 2009.
Norm also loved playing pool and shared many awards with his teammates. He was a volunteer assistant coach for the Cross-Country teams at SCHS and in 2005, became a volunteer assistant coach for Varsity Boys Basketball under the direction of his son. This former athlete was an extremely proud and devoted Griffin, never missing a game unless through necessity.
He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Towanda Country Club, the Thunderbird Pool Team, and White Ash Land Association.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 51 years, Gail, is a son Glenn Vaughan, of Laporte; two daughters, Stephanie Weisbrod, of Bear, Del., and her fiancé Howard Isenberg, Laura (Kurt) Froese, of Traverse City, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Angela) Weisbrod of Geneseo, Ill., Elizabeth (Joseph) Olivetti of Morrisville, Pa., Matthew Weisbrod Middletown, Del., Kyle (Hannah) Froese of Euless, Texas , Andrew Froese Traverse City, Mich., Annaliese Froese of Marietta, Ga., and Jenna Froese of Marietta, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Carter Weisbrod, Jackson Weisbrod, and Julius Olivetti; and a son-in-law, Robert Weisbrod of Middletown, Del.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Vaughan.
Visitation hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Eagles Mere Community Church, 909 Laporte Ave., Eagles Mere, with the Rev. Dr. John Piper officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home at www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.