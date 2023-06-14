Norman L. French, Jr., affectionately known as “Norm,” passed away suddenly at his home in Windham, PA on June 12, 2023. Norm was born on November 19, 1961, in Sayre, a son of the Victoria (Deretz) and Norman L. French, Sr., A lifelong resident of Windham, Norm was well-loved and respected by all who knew him. A graduate of Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1981, Norm was a hardworking and dedicated individual. He was a farmer, a passion he pursued with great enthusiasm and commitment. This love of farming extended to his interest in collecting Oliver Tractors, a hobby that brought him great joy.
Norm’s happy-go-lucky attitude and willingness to lend a helping hand endeared him to many. Although he could be stubborn at times, he was known for his selflessness and generosity, often going out of his way to help others in need. A quiet man, Norm’s presence had a profound impact on the lives of those around him. He was loving, handy, and selfless, qualities that will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Norm is survived by his loving wife, Polly A. (Hopkins) French, and their devoted children, April (Kristopher) Shedden, Suzanne Greene, Amy French, and Norman M. French. He was also the proud grandfather of Brooke, Emma, Paige, Madison, Olivia, Brandon, Matthew, William, Adrian, Mallory, and Bridget. In addition, Norm leaves behind his sisters, Joanne Allis and Vicky (Rich) Wagner, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norm’s special friends Andy Sheehan and Kim Knapp were like family to him. He was welcomed into heaven by his parents and a brother, Jeff Lee French.
Norm’s life can be best summed up by the words of Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” His legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
As we remember and celebrate Norm’s life, let us be inspired by his unwavering devotion to his family, his passion for farming, and his selfless acts of kindness. May his memory serve as a shining example of the profound impact one person can have on the lives of so many. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 – 7 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and time of sharing memories will follow at 7 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Rest in peace, Norman L. French, Jr. Your memory will be cherished and honored by all who knew and loved you.
