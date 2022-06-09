Norman P. Brown, 95, well know resident of Knoxville, PA., passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the UPMC Green Home following a brief stay. Norman Philip was born April 2, 1927 in Union Township, a son of the late Orlo and Carrie (Matteson) Brown. He joined the United States Army on July 2, 1945 where he was part of the Army Infantry Company A until his honorable discharge in January of 1947. He worked most of his life as a chicken processor at a local factory and picking apples. Norman was a man of faith in the lord and was a member of the Canton Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Norman was a handyman at heart and could fix about anything. He enjoyed building model cars out of parts that he found laying around, never using a kit. Norman could often be found picking apples or riding his bike, often long distance, in his younger years. He was an avid antique collector and even owned and operated his own antique store in Osceola for a period of time. Norman loved to tell stories and talk about the old times and sang songs from a time gone past.
Surviving is; a daughter; Virginia Lamb of Arizona, three grandchildren, a sister; Susie (Christopher) Ott of Canton, nieces; Christine (Al) Kertis of Palmyra, Carol Bailey of Canton, Rose (Mark) Hamilton of Shunk and John (Apryl) Lowry of Jersey Shore as well as two special caregivers Diane Hurler and Liza Heffner.
Besides his parents Norman was predeceased by a daughter Sharon Brown and a nephew; Kenny Brown Sr.
The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. to Noon on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 73 Elm St., Canton, PA 17724. A memorial service will follow at Noon with Pastor Mark Cockerham officiating. Burial will follow in Grover Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfunerlahomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.