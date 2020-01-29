Norman W. “Woody” Wood, age 74, of Laceyville, passed away on Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Norm was born on Feb. 20, 1945 in Silvara, the son of the late Ora (d. Sept. 11, 1972) and Ruth Benscoter Wood (d. Dec. 27, 2005). He was graduate of Elk Lake High School with the class of 1963. In high school he was an avid basketball player and was proud to say he was on the State Championship team his senior year.
After high school Norm served his country in the Army Reserves from 1966-1972. He then started his career of truck driving, including hauling milk. He was employed with Consolidated Freightways, Inc. and several other local trucking companies before starting his own businesses. The businesses he started were Norm Wood Trucking, Norm Wood Flag and Field Stone, and Woody’s Restaurant in Laceyville.
He was a member of the Transue Community Church and the Rought Hall Post No. 510 American Legion in Black Walnut. Norm always like to have a good time and took great pleasure in square dancing, attending car shows, hunting and fishing both locally and traveling out west and to Canada. He also enjoyed bowling and visiting the casinos with friends. Most of all he treasured his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norm is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon Donahue Wood; his children, Kimberly Kavaliauskas and her husband, George, of Palm Coast, Florida, and Kevin Wood and his wife, Marji, of Mehoopany; his grandsons, Matt Sprague (Vanessa) of Mehoopany, Joseph Sprague (Jessica) of Mehoopany, Cody Wood of Colby, Kansas, and Shane Wood of Mehoopany; his great-grandchildren, Rylee Sprague, Carson Sprague, Gavin Hordesky, and Tyler Hordesky; and his extended family of brothers and sister-in-laws, Robert and Vicky Long, of Laceyville; Sandy and John Merritt of LeRaysville; and Kathy and Gary Kulah; of Auburn Center; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Wood (d. Feb. 16, 2012)
A memorial service for Norm will be held on Friday, Jan, 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Reverend Charles Bishop of the Transue and Elk Lake Community Churches officiating. A military honor service will precede the memorial service at 10 a.m. and will be conducted by the members of the Rought Hall American Legion Post No. 510, the Dennis Strong American Legion Post No. 457, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post No. 3583. Interment will follow at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Norm’s name to the Hunts for Healing, 3 Coburn Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623, the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623 or to the Meshoppen Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 118, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
