Ona Rae (Ward) Brasington, age 83, of Troy passed away peacefully Sunday evening October 31, 2021 at Carlton Senior Care in Wellsboro, PA with her loving family by her side.
She was born on December 6, 1937 in Endicott, NY, daughter of the late Archie and Matilda (Burgess) Ward. She was a Canton High School graduate and was the owner/operator of Ona’s Restaurant in Troy during the 1980’s. Ona was a member of the Troy Baptist Church, the Thursday Study Group, the local book club and bridge group. She loved golfing and was a member of Corey Creek Country Club and played in their Ladies League. She enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling and was active in the early years of The Armenia Mountain Snowmobile Club. As an accomplished artist, Ona had paintings on display at the Senior Art Gallery in the Arnot Mall, Big Flats, NY. She was very involved in the Boy Scouts and was a Den Mother for many years.
Ona is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Michelle) Brasington of Perkiomenville, David Brasington of Ft. Lauderdale, William (Joie) of Troy; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Luke Di Grazia), Linda (Ken McIlhinney), Lisa, Amanda, Kimberly (Kevin McDermott), Thomas, Katherine, Alexandra; six great-grandchildren, Angelo (Emma), Tyler, Kaitlyn, Ethan, Jackson and Dylan, great-great granddaughter Brynlee, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 57 years, Eugene W. Brasington, who passed away January 27, 2013.
The public is invited to attend services at The First Baptist Church of Troy, 579 Canton Street, Troy, PA 16947 on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Visitation is from 2:00-3:00 PM. Funeral services begin at 3:00 PM with Reverend Kevin Zufall. A private family burial service is planned in Glenwood Cemetery. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flower memorials, it is the family’s wishes to support The First Baptist Church of Troy in the memory of Ona Brasington. Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
