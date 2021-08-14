On the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Orin R. Finogle of Canton passed away peacefully at Dar-Way Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Estella. He was 88 years of age. Born in Dushore, Pa. Nov. 11, 1932, he was the son of Arthur and Ethel (Baker) Finogle. Orin was raised in Dushore snd Estella Pa, and eventually moved to a farm in Maryland with his foster parents, Elwyn and Lucille (Morgan) Stotler Orin served our country with the United States Army in Korea from 1953 to 1955, later in Germany, where he repaired tanks and other vehicles, and with the reserves until 1961. In civilian life he was a heavy equipment operator for S E Williams Construction., and drove trucks for Gary Clark Trucking as well as Al’s Leasing and Roger Graham. He was married to the love of his life, the former Florence Eckman on December 20, 1952 in Thurmont, MD. Together they raised three children, and in the 1970’s built their own home on Minnequa Road. Orin was a longtime member of Canton Moose Lodge #429, Canton VFW Post #714 1nd American Legion Post #303. Soft-spoken, with a perpetual smile, Orin was always ready to help anyone in need, always willing to go the extra mile.
Orin is survived by his wife, Florence, at home, son William (& Loree) Finogle, daughters Lois Green and Judy (& Roger) Woodward, all of Canton, grandchildren Angela (& Shane) Vollgraf, Christina Greene, Jeremiah (& Angelica) Greene, Chad, Roger and Kyle Woodward, Josh Brown, William and Brady Finogle and 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and stepsister Rose Kirby and special sister-in-law Irene Stotler. He also leaves his special “grand dog” Elvis. He was preceded in death by brothers Charlie, Ben, George and Walter Finogle, stepbrother Harry Snyder, foster brother David Stotler, sister Viva Minch, and grandsons Jason Green and Brent Woodward. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be 3 to 4 PM Friday, the 20th at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St. Canton, with services to follow at 4 PM. Canton Post 303 of the American Legion will accord military honors. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.