P. Philip Taylor, Jr. 76, of Troy, Pennsylvania went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday afternoon, March 4, 2022, at his home with loved ones by his side. Pusey Philip Jr. was born September 1, 1945, in West Chester, Pennsylvania; a son of the late Edna (Karr) and Pusey P. Taylor Sr. He attended Troy area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1963. On November 6, 1965, Philip married his soulmate, the former Julia “Judy” Cease, in Grover. Together they shared 56 years of loving marriage and raised two children. Following marriage, the newlywed’s moved to Honey Brook and later West Chester Pennsylvania for employment until moving back to Bradford County to assist on his parent’s dairy farm near Mount Pisgah. Phil then accepted employment at DuPont in Towanda for nearly 20 years and it was at that time God showed Philip his true calling. In 1988 Phil and Judy acquired the Troy Second Hand Store and saw to its daily operations for over 32 years until Philip’s declining health no longer permitted him to continue.
Philip and Judy loved auctions, especially in Lancaster County. He and Judy made yearly trips to Florida and loved traveling throughout the United States. Philip was a man of faith. He knew Jesus lives and who ever believes in the Lord will be resurrected to everlasting life. Philip was a devoted member of Troy’s Victory Church where he proudly served as a greeter and usher.
Surviving is his wife; Judy Kay Taylor, children; Alan (Janine) Taylor and Carla Forsyth, four grandchildren; Sarah Taylor, Esther (Logan) Wise, Peyton Taylor and Jonathan Forsyth, a great grandson, Gabe Wise, two brothers, Dave Taylor, George (Connie) Taylor as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Philip was predeceased by his parents; Pusey Sr. and Edna (Karr) Taylor.
Philip’s family invites friends to attend a celebration of his life service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Victory Church, 645 E. Main Street in Troy, Pa. 16947 with its Pastor Josh Payne serving as Celebrant. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery in Troy at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mr. Taylor’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, Pa. 18848. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility 578 Springbrook Dr. Canton is in care of assisting the Taylor family with final arrangements. Please share memories and condolences by visiting our website at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
