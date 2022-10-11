Pamela Jean Morningstar Lane, 72, of Sheshequin Township, PA went home to be with Jesus October 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her husband and children following a long period of declining health. Pamela was born in Sayre, PA on July 3, 1950, the daughter of the late Cecil Morningstar and Betty Bowman Morningstar. Pamela was a 1969 graduate of Athens Area High School where she was a member of the Prom committee, Christmas Ball committee, Stage Guild, Senior Chorus, Varsity Club, Future Homemakers of America and was a cheerleader for all 4 years She focused on business classes while in high school. In December 1976 she graduated from Pauldine’s School of Beauty Culture in Elmira, NY. She was employed by several hair salons including Donna Horton’s Beauty Salon in Sayre, PA, Hair Affair in Waverly, NY and eventually opened her own salon in her home where she pampered her clientele for several years. After ending her career as a hairdresser Pamela was employed by Toshiba in Elmira, NY. She enjoyed attending her daughter’s piano recitals, as well as their dance recitals and dance competitions, and was very involved in sewing costumes, applying makeup, and of course doing hair. She enjoyed watching her son Kyle participate in Little League, as well as shooting competitions and archery events when he was older. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, cleaning, working in her yard and riding her 4-wheeler. Pamela was an avid animal lover and had several dogs over the years. Pamela is survived by her husband, Donald E. Lane, children, Marlene R. (Mark) Bridwell of Omaha, NE, Kristan K. (Andrew) Wales of Athens, PA, Kyle W. Eddy of Sheshequin Township, step children, Tabitha Wagner and Eric Lane, grandchildren, Cody Marshall, Delaney Marshall, Marissa Lockard, Nathan Wales, Anna, Daniel and David Wales, Brandis and Colton Bridwell, great grandchildren, Maeve and Redmond Lockard, Lilly and Everly Wagner, Jude Wales Rogers, sister, Susan (William) Keir of Sheshequin Twp., brother, Cecil (Suanne) Morningstar Jr. of Ulster as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Respects can be paid to the Family on Thursday October 13, 2022, at 2pm at Bethany Christian Fellowship, 311 S. Elmira Street in Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life followed by a reception will start at 3pm. All friends and family are invited to attend. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting the Lane Family with arrangements. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Pamela Jean Morningstar Lane. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
