Pamela Jean “Pam” Noto Keeney, 60, of Monroeton, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Monday evening, October 31, 2022, following declining health. “Pam” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Sayre, PA on July 8, 1962. She grew up in Nichols, NY and attended school in Tioga Center, NY. Pam was formerly employed by Bishop’s Restaurant, the Pepper Shaker Restaurant, the Villa Sena, Monroeton Gun Club, Towanda Gun Club, and the Riverstone Inn.
Pam loved time shared with her grandchildren, the outdoors, and caring for her property.
Pam is survived by her husband, Brett A. Keeney, daughter, Natasha Keeney, son, Tanner (Sydney) Keeney, beloved grandchildren, Hayden Space, Emma Space, Eli Keeney, Kinslee, Kenna, and Kamyla Keeney, sisters, Cindy (Mike) Woods, and Melissa (Tom) Rynone, mother-in-law, Dorothy Keeney, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pam was predeceased by her mother, Donna Hiley, stepfather, Andrew Seck, and father-in-law, Wayne Keeney.
A celebration of life will be held at the Towanda American Legion on November 12, 2022, at 3:00pm.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 2, Wysox, PA 18854 in memory of Pamela Jean Noto Keeney.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
