Pamela Lynn Martin-Jayne, age 51 of Troy, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center. She was born on August 3, 1970 in Troy, PA, a daughter of Jack and Beatrice (Lee) Martin. Pamela was the wife of Craig Jayne. She worked as an overnight associate for Wal-mart, and enjoyed crafts, wine tasting, spending time with family, and sporting events.
Pamela is survived by her husband; her parents; four sons, Cameron Jayne of Troy, PA, Caleb Jayne of Troy, PA, Peyton Jayne of Troy, PA, and Jaxon Jayne of Troy, PA; one grandson, Connor Jayne; her mother-in-law, Reta (George) Ogden of Sylvania, PA; her father-in-law, Gerald (Darlene) Jayne of Bentley Creek, PA; a brother-in-law, Jeremy Jayne of Ridgebury, PA; a sister-in-law, Emily Kriner of Ridgebury, PA; a good friend, Kim Mullins of Canton, PA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David Kriner (2020).
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor George Ogden officiating. Burial will take place in Alder Run Cemetery at a later date. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.