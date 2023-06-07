Pamela Sue (Culver) Risch, 54, of Laceyville, PA went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
She was born in Towanda, PA on July 10, 1968 the daughter of the Barbara (Repsher) Culver of Laceyville, PA and the late David Gary Culver, Sr. (d. February 17, 2009) Pam was a 1986 Wyalusing Valley High School graduate. She was employed by Taylor’s for many years in her twenties, and she spent the greater portion of her life working at the Rought Hall American Legion Post # 510 in Black Walnut, PA and Endless Mountain Catering in Tunkhannock, PA. She had her own little family at the Post 510 and Endless Mountain Catering, where so many friends and patrons became family during her time there. Pam met her soul mate, Eric Risch in 1989 and they were married on August 22, 1992. Together, they raised five children and made a happy life in Laceyville, PA. Pam is best known for her kindness and selflessness. She was always willing to help anyone out and always put other people first. She was a great daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She mentored countless children and took so many under her wing without hesitation and loved them like her own. In her time off, she loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren, they were certainly the sparkle in her eye. She also enjoyed event planning and decorating, gardening, Easter and Christmas dinners, shopping online, HGTV and history shows, reading, drinking coffee, refurbishing old furniture, drinking Stewart’s cream soda in the glass bottle, and porch swing sitting. She thoroughly enjoyed “A Christmas Story” and her absolute favorite movie was “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Pam is survived by her loving husband, Eric Risch, whom she loved so dearly, her children which were her whole world: her daughter, Ashley (Matthew) Roehrig of Herrickville, twin daughters, Rebecca and Natalie Camp of Wyalusing, son, Jared (Erin) Risch of Laceyville, son, Jacob Risch of Laceyville, and beloved nephew, Owen Culver of Laceyville. Pamela was blessed with 5 beautiful grandchildren with two more on the way that she loved and adored with all her being: Sydney Rose, Shay Zachary, Evelyn Rose, Avery Grace, Aubrey Lyric, Terron and soon to be granddaughter and grandson that she was so excited to meet. Her mother Barbara Culver of Laceyville; her siblings, Betsy (Tim) Gacha of Meshoppen, PA, Debbie (Scott) Swenson of Tunkhannock, PA, Gary Culver of Springville, PA, and Kendra Cornelius of Meshoppen, PA, Jessica Culver of Laceyville, and Marissa Culver of Laceyville; brothers/sisters-in-law, Skip Risch (Veronica) of Wyoming, Kim Winslow (Bob) of Waverly, NY, Cindy Noyes (Ralph) of Harrisburg, PA, Penny Brown of Towanda, PA, Deneen Lantz (Paul) of Towanda, PA, and Kurt Risch (TJ) of Monroeton, PA; as well as nieces, nephews and great nieces/nephews Brianna, Emily, Laura, Winry, Mia, Logan, Lucas, Brady, Jenna, Madison, Erica, Tedroy, Alexis, Nathan, Josh, Taylah and Owen. Pamela’s passing was preceded by her father; grandmother Evelyn Repsher Boyer (d. December 22, 2012), grandmother Dorothy Culver (d. December 13, 2004), grandfather Orwyn K. Culver (d. April 1, 1978), grandfather Frank Repsher Jr. (d. May 10, 1967), grandfather Charles Boyer (d. April 22, 2010), cousin Mindy Repsher Eberlin (d. October 18, 2018), cousin Kimi Davis (d. September 17, 2018), cousin Michelle Hampsey Nesslein (d. December 29, 2008), brother-in-law Herbert Cornelius (d. January 27, 2021), father-in-law, Donald Risch (d. April 3, 1983) and friend Lisa Marshall (d. February 9, 2018). Funeral Services for Pam will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Lacey Street Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Pam’s name to the Rought Hall American Legion Post # 510, 328 Old Rt. 6 Rd, Laceyville, PA 18623. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
