Patricia A. Baker, 90, of Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania, passed away early Monday morning, May 1, 2023, at The Gatehouse in Williamsport. Patricia Ann Rosser was born November 27, 1932, in Roaring Branch, she was the only child of the late Merion and Mildred (Transue) Buskirk.
She attended Northampton High School and was a graduate of the class of 1951. On September 7, 1957, Patricia married the love of her life, Robert F. Baker in Bath, Pennsylvania. Together they shared nearly 54 years of loving marriage and raised four children. Never idle hands, Patricia was employed in her earlier years at Kaiser Jeep in Montoursville and following marriage worked as an insurance adjuster in Acton, Massachusetts. Pat and Bob would eventually move back to her hometown, the Roaring Branch area, where she accepted employment as a unit clerk at the Williamsport Hospital. In the mid-1980s, Patricia started a quaint country general store in Roaring Branch, The Mill Creek Peddler. She saw to the daily operations and especially enjoyed the children that would often come to purchase penny candy. Mrs. Baker retired in 2000 following many years serving within the tightly knit community and the comradery they shared.
Patricia loved the Lord. While in Acton she was a devout member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher. In later years, she was a member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Troy, Roaring Branch United Methodist Church and most recently enjoyed attending the Ogdensburg Church of Christ. Patricia was also a member of the Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Gas Engines Association, as well as a friend of the Coolspring Power Museum.
Mrs. Baker enjoyed gardening and working in her beautiful flowerbeds. She was a talented baker, making goods for her family, church and local functions. Yard sales, thrifting, and looking for treasures, were a favorite pastime. Most important to Patricia was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patricia was the matriarch of the family and “the best Mom ever”.
She leaves behind her loving children, Lynette A. Baker (John) of Roaring Branch, Robert F. (Wendy) Baker Jr. of Port Matilda, William D. (Courtney) Baker of Roaring Branch and Terri L. (Michael) Skalecki of Worcester, grandchildren, Robert (Danielle) Baker, Christopher (Jennifer) Baker, Brooke Mulberger, Dustin (Christina) Bedford, Kristin (John) Pepper, Kaylyn (Hayden) Nowacoski, Alexander (Lauren) Skalecki and Zachary Skalecki; great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Maya, Nolan, Thea, Olivia, Tyson, Drake, Bryce, Cayleigh, Jase, Lance, Sadie, Kash and Knox, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert Sr. on August 6, 2011.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday May 6, 2023 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive Canton. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with pastor Dan Walker officiating. Interment will be held in the Griffin Cemetery, Roaring Branch at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to the Griffin Cemetery, P.O. Box 26, Roaring Branch, PA 17765.
Please share your memories of Patricia and condolences with the family by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
