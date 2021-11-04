Patricia A. (Carter) Mack, 86 years old, of Troy, PA died on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit, PA. Patricia was born in Buffalo New York, on December 27, 1934, to Frank and Margaret Carter. When Pat lived in Findley Lake NY, she was very active in the community and was a Girl Scout leader, taking them on many trips. When they moved to Avon, NY Pat was the head Teller for Marine Midland Bank. Then Pat and her family moved to Troy PA in 1968, Pat was looking for something to do part time. That’s when she became the first Catholic to be the secretary for the Troy Methodist and Presbyterian churches. In the Troy area, she was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church. Pat was an avid bowler, she loved to go camping with their friends. Pat and Don (Pat’s husband) were part of a Motorcycle club. They traveled together many places. Pat and Don traveled together to, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and many other destinations together.
Patricia’s survivors include a daughter, Darlene (John) Chapman of Mainesburg, Pa.; a son, Donald F. Mack, Jr. (Ellen) of Lovington, III; grandson, Lucas (Kelsey) Chapman of Mainesburg Pa; great-grandchildren, Brycen Chapman, and Capri Chapman, both of Mainesburg Pa. Many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Patricia was proceeded in death by her mother and father Frank and Margaret Carter, her father in-law and mother in-law, Harvey and Julia Mack, her sister and brother in-law; Betty and William Watts, and in 1994 her beloved husband Donald F. Mack, Sr.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, off Exchange St., Troy, PA with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at the church. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
To send condolences go to: VickeryFH.com.
