Patricia A. Gavette, 80, of West Burlington Township, PA passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Patricia was born March 4, 1941 in Sayre, the daughter of Leigh Phelps Gavette and Eva Stanko Gavette. She attended the Ulster Elementary School and was a graduate of Athens Area High School. Patricia was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for many years until her retirement.
Patricia possessed great love for her family especially her beloved nieces and nephews whom she “spoiled” with great pride and provided care when they were children. Patricia loved family gatherings and holidays especially Christmastime when she would make popcorn balls and fudge for all to enjoy. She greatly enjoyed talking with people and will be fondly remembered by many for her sense of humor, joke telling, and her exuberant laugh.
Patricia’s family includes her siblings, Betty Walker, JoAnne Gavette, and Gerald Gavette, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Eugene Gavette, William Francis Gavette, James E. Gavette, Robert Gavette, Richard Gavette, and sisters, Barbara Ammerman and Dorothy Wilkinson.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
