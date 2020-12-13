Patricia A. Kelly Lamb, 70, formerly of Wyalusing Township, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 2, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Patricia was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 18, 1950 the daughter of Robert V. Kelly and Marie Martin Kelly.
She was employed by the Pemberton Township School District as a teacher’s aide for many years until her retirement in 2006.
Surviving are her children, Robert A. Scott Sr and wife Connie of West Henrietta, NY, Kelly-Ann Scott Kilcollins and husband Nathan of Browns Mills, NJ, John V Scott III of Wesley Chapel, Fl, Timothy G. Scott of Louisville, KY, Kevin P. Lamb of Elmira, NY, Michael W. Lamb of Springfield, VA, Amy J Lamb Johnson of Wyalusing, and numerous grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and brother John “Jack” Kelly, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Kevin G. Lamb on Feb. 25, 2015,
Service and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
